Barcelona set for ‘crunch talks’ with agents of Frenkie de Jong & Martin Braithwaite

Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya, the agents of Frenkie de Jong and Martin Braithwaite are in Barcelona for talks amid continued uncertainty about both players’ futures at the Camp Nou.

De Jong continues to be linked with an exit despite saying he wants to stay. The latest rumors suggest Man Utd may have given up on the midfielder but Chelsea certainly aren’t and are pushing to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Los agentes de Frenkie de Jong y Braithwaite acaban de llegar a Barcelona.



Los representantes de ambos mantendrán en las próximas horas una cumbre con el Barça para tratar el futuro del holandés y del danés @relevo pic.twitter.com/K0xWH7RzgG — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) August 10, 2022

It’s been claimed that the only way De Jong can stay at Barcelona is if he takes a pay-cut, something the Netherlands international does not seem inclined to do.

Footage of Barcelona supporters (?) hurling abuse at De Jong as he drove into training on Wednesday has been across social media as the transfer saga, which has dominated the summer, continues.

Martin Braithwaite has also been verbally abused and was also jeered by fans when he was presented at the Joan Gamper Trophy. The Dane has been told he’s surplus to requirements but is yet to leave.

ESPN reckon that Braithwaite is “open to leaving the club” but “only if the offer is right for him.”

It’s not quite clear what kind of offer he’s waiting for but he must know that if stays at the Camp Nou he has little chance of any minutes.