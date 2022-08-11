Ilias Akhomach shines in Barcelona Atletic pre-season win

Ilias Akhomach scored two fine goals for Barcelona Atletic as Rafa Marquez’s side enjoyed a 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Valencia Mestalla.

The visitors went ahead after just 30 minutes of the game at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and held the lead until the 54th minute when Ilias equalized with a fine effort.

The teenager then went on to hit the winner for the hosts with a brilliant free-kick a little over 10 minutes later.

Ilias’s effort beat the wall and left the goalkeeper standing rooted to his spot as the ball flew into the back of the net.

Goooolazo de Ilias Akhomach!!! pic.twitter.com/0kPmWfdBc0 — Piotr Guziński (@Nyctophile1_) August 10, 2022

It’s a good win for Barcelona Atletic as they continue their preparations for the new season under new manager Marquez.

The Mexican has overseen wins over UE La Jonquera, L’Escala and now Valencia as well as a Copa Catalunya victory against Tona.

Barcelona Atletic’s next fixture is a Copa Catalunya second round match against Badalona II on Sunday. The team’s league season is due to kick off on August 28 against Castellon.