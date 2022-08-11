Nico Gonzalez explains why he’s leaving Barcelona

Nico Gonzalez will complete a loan move to Valencia on Thursday and has taken to social media to explain why he’s moving from Barcelona.

The 20-year-old has made it clear that he’s not saying goodbye to Barcelona and is only moving to play regularly and continue his development.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. At 20, I need and want to play a lot of minutes to grow as a footballer, and therefore I decided that the right thing for me was to do it at another club this season,” he wrote.

“To the Culés, team and fans, I wish you all the luck in the world and may you celebrate many titles. See you again in a year. Força Barça.”

Nico has reportedly been guaranteed minutes by Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso next season and knows that will likely not be the case at Barcelona due to the many options Xavi has at his disposal.

The youngster should complete his move on Thursday and could even debut at the weekend when Los Che host Girona at Mestalla.