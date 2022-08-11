First session of the week - FC Barcelona

The first team squad returned to training this evening after a day off, as preparations start for the first match of the domestic league season against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday at 9pm CEST at Spotify Camp Nou.

The lowdown on Rayo Vallecano - FC Barcelona

La Liga kicks-off this weekend and FC Barcelona open their campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday at 9.00pm CEST. Let’s take a closer look at the team with the iconic red sash.

Nico Gonzalez arrives in Valencia to seal loan move from Barcelona - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez will join Valencia in the coming hours. The youngster skipped Barça training on Wednesday and arrived in Valencia later in the day to seal a season-long loan move.

Barcelona are optimistic they will register all signings before Saturday - SPORT

Barcelona are convinced they will be able to register their five signings and two contract renewals in time for Saturday's LaLigao opener against Rayo Vallecano.

De Jong's agents arrive in Barcelona to speak about his Camp Nou future - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong's agents have arrived in Barcelona, as announced by Relevo and confirmed by SPORT, for a meeting with Barça to clarify the midfielder's situation and make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Miralem Pjanic wins the race over Nico as Busquets' backup - SPORT

Pjanic will stay with FC Barcelona, and Nico has decided to leave in search of game time he needs and won't have in Barça. It will come as an unfortunate decision for the youngster.

FC Barcelona and Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement for Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

More pressure on Frenkie de Jong as Barça and Chelsea have nearly closed a transfer agreement for the Dutchman, who is still very determined to stay. Sources close to the negotiation believe that the figures on the table suggest a favourable agreement for both clubs.