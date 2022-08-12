Another session at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Friday evening as they continued preparations for the Saturday 8.00pm CEST kick-off against Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - FC Barcelona

La Liga is back at last this Saturday with FC Barcelona entertaining Rayo Vallecano in the first game at Spotify Camp Nou. It's a Sunbday 9.00pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action from Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong and his agent's posts leave his exit from Barça further in doubt - SPORT

The continuity of Frenkie De Jong in Barça seems likely to remain unresolved until August 31, when the transfer window closes in Spain. The Dutchman does not want to leave 'the club he loves', especially not for the Premier League.

The move Barça's discarded player Samuel Umtiti is determined to wait for - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti still hasn't found a team, despite Barça offering him both the letter of freedom and to pay part of his wages. The French centre-back has had some interest from Italian and Turkish clubs, as well as Olympiakos, but nothing has progressed.

FC Barcelona currently have 17 players registered in LaLiga - SPORT

Barça are still struggling to register all their players before Saturday's LaLiga opener, against Rayo Vallecano. The club is optimistic, although their sporting department have admitted some concern since some problems yet remain and time is short.

LaLiga unveils Memphis Depay and Miralem Pjanic's new shirt numbers for FC Barcelona - SPORT

Memphis Depay and Miralem Pjanic now know their new numbers. The LaLiga website showed that FC Barcelona have registered the Dutchman with the '14' worn by Nico, who in the next few hours will leave to Valencia on loan, and the Bosnian with the '16' worn by Pedri.

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie optimistic about their registration - SPORT

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie are both optimistic about their signings despite all the noise. Transfer market journalist Fabrizio Romano says both players are calm after receiving positive messages from FC Barcelona.

Barça want no more delays in closing Martin Braithwaite's release - SPORT

The departure of Martin Braithwaite may soon be formalized. Barça have tried everything they can to transfer or release him in the face of several offers, but the Danish striker refused to negotiate on anything.