 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuchel talks up 'close bond' with Aubameyang

The striker has been linked with Chelsea

By Josh Suttr
/ new
DFB Pokalfinale Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund Photo by Team 2 Sportphoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had some interesting quotes in his presser today. Tuchel talked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the bond the two have. They spent time together at Borrusia Dortmund and shared success and many hugs and smiles while at the club.

“I enjoyed working with him a lot, it was a pleasure. I’ve never had any issue. Some players stay your players, as you are very close. Auba is one of them players. Even when we played Arsenal, straight away it was a close bond”.

Tuchel | Source

It can’t help but be mentioned this is also a subtle dig at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta given the “issues” Arteta apparently had with Aub. Chelsea are linked with the Barca man despite Xavi making it clear how vital Aubameyang is to the club this season.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes