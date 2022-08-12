Tuchel talks up 'close bond' with Aubameyang

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had some interesting quotes in his presser today. Tuchel talked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the bond the two have. They spent time together at Borrusia Dortmund and shared success and many hugs and smiles while at the club.

“I enjoyed working with him a lot, it was a pleasure. I’ve never had any issue. Some players stay your players, as you are very close. Auba is one of them players. Even when we played Arsenal, straight away it was a close bond”. Tuchel | Source

It can’t help but be mentioned this is also a subtle dig at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta given the “issues” Arteta apparently had with Aub. Chelsea are linked with the Barca man despite Xavi making it clear how vital Aubameyang is to the club this season.