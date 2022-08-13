 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ferran Torres passed fit ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Rayo

The Spain international is available

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ferran Torres has been passed fit ahead of Barcelona’s opening La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The Spain international picked up a foot injury after returning to training and didn’t feature in the team’s pre-season friendlies.

Ferran has been training during that time and is now ready to go after being given the medical green light.

The forward adds to Xavi’s options for the match and the coach’s teamsheet should make for interesting reading.

Barca have also registered new signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie in time for the game as well as Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto.

Jules Kounde is the only new signing missing but it’s thought he would not have played against Rayo anyway, as he’s on his way back from injury, and will be registered next week.

