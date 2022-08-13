PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - FC Barcelona

La Liga is here at last! After a busy summer on the transfer market, and six preseason friendlies, the first competitive game of the 2022/23 campaign offers an excellent chance to measure how much things have changed for the better at FC Barcelona.

Xavi: 'Tomorrow is the hour of truth' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach looks ahead to the first game of a season in which he says the only target is to win titles

Seven from FC Barcelona nominated for Ballon d'Or - FC Barcelona

France Football announced the shortlist this Friday for the men's and women's Ballon d'Or, and there are plenty of Barça names in the running, as is Gavi for the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in the world.

FC Barcelona official announcement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Orpheus Media, managed by Mr.Jaume Roures, an audiovisual production company with a long history of producing content, for 100 million euros.

Abde is close to leaving Barça for Valencia - SPORT

Abde is next in line to leave Barça, after Nico's loan move to Valencia and Collado's to Elche. The winger will renew his contract until 2026 and in all likelihood will also leave for Valencia. Up to five Primera División teams had asked for the loan of the young player, so the youngster will decide his future depending on the sporting prospects.

"I'm counting on Aubameyang," says Barça coach Xavi Hernandez - SPORT

Chelsea are bidding hard for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and he may end up leaving this summer. But Xavi Hernandez is counting on the Gabonese striker and is delighted with him, as he made very clear in the press conference before the league opener against Rayo Vallecano

Marcos Alonso's move to Barça is delayed by Frenkie de Jong's situation - SPORT

Marcos Alonso is still waiting to sign for Barça and has received word that they will sign him before the end of the window. The Spanish club have claimed that their priority is registering their players, and will handle his signing later.

Barcelona struggling to reach a salary agreement with Busquets - SPORT

FC Barcelona and Sergio Busquets have still not reached an agreement over a salary adjustment. The Barça captain offered to help the club with a reduction where possible but they have so far not been able to come up with a formula that satisfies all parties.