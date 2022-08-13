WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for Barcelona’s opening match of the La Liga season against Rayo Vallecano. After the busiest summer in recent club history the Blaugrana come into this season with a lot of hope and expectations, but it won’t be easy to win the first game against a quality Rayo side. This should be a lot of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: ABC (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Not Available (Spain, Canada), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!