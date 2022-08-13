Barcelona announced the squad for Saturday’s La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano and there is one notable absence: Sergiño Dest has been left out of the 23-player list named by Xavi Hernández, with Sergi Roberto preferred to the American at the right-back position.

Dest is 100% healthy and fit to play, so his absence is not injury-related. This is a clear message from Xavi and the club about their plans for the American, who has struggled to earn consistent minutes since joining the club from Ajax two years ago.

There is plenty of interest from several teams around Europe and Barça are listening to offers for Dest, but the player’s camp has made it clear that he wants to stay. Sergiño understands the current situation and knows he’ll need to earn a spot in the team, and he’s willing to put in the work to once again be in the coach’s plans.

What do you think, Barça fans? Does Dest deserve more opportunities or is the club right to look to move him away?