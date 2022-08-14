FC Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Stalemate to start the season - FC Barcelona

The Catalans have no shortage of chances to get off to a winning start in La Liga 2022/23, but the visitors keep everything at bay and things end all square at Spotify Camp Nou

Competitive debuts for Lewandowski, Raphinha, Christensen and Kessie - FC Barcelona

Of the five new additions to the FC Barcelona squad, four got to play in Saturday's Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano. Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha were all in the starting line-up, and Franck Kessie replaced Pedri for the last twenty minutes or so.

Nico renews contract to 2026, loaned to Valencia - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Nico González have reached an agreement to renew the player's contract, which was set to expire on 30 June 2024, for an additional two years through to 30 June 2026. His buyout clause has been set at a billion euros.

Laporta: More Barça signings? It's Aug. 13, imagine what's left... - SPORT

Joan Laporta says that to register Jules Kounde there will have to be a departure in the coming days but says that even so Barcelona could still make more signings: Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva are targets.

Barça's Xavi: Expectations are high and we will try to keep it that way - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he understood the disappointment after starting the season with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barça speak with Kounde after not registering him in time for LaLiga start - SPORT

Jules Kounde is the only one of Barcelona's new signings not yet registered with LaLiga. The activation of the fourth palanca was not enough to sign the former Sevilla defender up with the league.

Barça now shift all their focus to Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso - SPORT

This summer transfer window will undoubtedly go down in Barça's history. The club has managed to secure the majority of their targets but it is not over yet. After registering all the new signings, excluding Koundé, Barça are now going for their last two targets, Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva.