Recovery session - FC Barcelona

The first team squad returned to training this Sunday morning after the 0-0 draw against Rayo in their first LaLiga fixture of the new season.

Week of training ahead with the first away fixture on the horizon - FC Barcelona

After making their 2022/23 season debut in the Spotify Camp Nou with the draw against Rayo Vallecano, Xavi and the squad will train this week for the first away fixture of the season on Sunday, 21 August against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, kick off 10pm CEST.

Barça's Collado trains with Elche pending official announcement move - SPORT

Alex Collado finds himself in a peculiar situation. He has a contract with Barcelona, but he is already training with Elche, who he hopes to join this season.

Aubameyang or Memphis: Xavi doesn't want to lose them both - SPORT

Barcelona's financial situation means they still need to move players on to be able to register Jules Kounde, already signed, and to then pursue the arrivals of Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva.

Memphis Depay's switch from Barcelona to Juventus is picking up pace - SPORT

It was made clear to Memphis Depay once again on Saturday that he is not in Xavi Hernandez's plans at Barcelona this season. The Dutchman did not play a single minute in the goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano and a move away from Camp Nou is picking up pace.

Lewandowski is surprised by physical element of Barcelona training - SPORT

It's almost become a tradition: when players leave Barcelona, sooner or later they end up badmouthing the club's physical preparation. They say Barça don't train enough and that the fitness work is not at the level of other big European clubs etc. Curiously, though, it's been the reverse with summer signing Robert Lewandowski.