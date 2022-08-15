 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

De Bruyne not expecting Bernardo to leave for Barcelona

The midfielder has offered his thoughts on the saga

By Gill Clark
Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva keeps on being linked with a move to Barcelona but Manchester City team-mate Kevin De Bruyne is not expecting the midfielder to move this summer.

It’s been reported recently that Bernardo is “crazy” about joining Barcelona and the Catalans will try to bring him in regardless of what happens with Frenkie de Jong.

De Bruyne was asked about Bernardo after Man City’s win over Bournemouth at the weekend and is not worried about the situation.

“I think he’s very loved [by us] and he knows,” said De Bruyne.

“The way that I see it, I think that he will be here so there’s nothing that I’m worried about. Whatever happens he is great for us and I expect him to be here with us this year.”

Bernardo fuelled speculation about his future at the end of City’s game by going to all four corners of the ground to clap supporters and then handing over his shirt to a fan.

The midfielder, who started the game on the bench again, was the last off the pitch and then followed all that up with a post on Twitter that also had fans thinking he might be saying goodbye.

Manager Pep Guardiola has responded to the rumors recently and said he wants to keep Bernardo but doesn’t know what will happen with the Portugal international.

