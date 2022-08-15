Barcelona preparing for ‘war’ with Braithwaite over future - report

Another day, another player Barcelona are willing to go to “war” with over a forced exit. The report comes to us via Sport, and features details of the club’s frustration with Martin Braithwaite and the Dane’s refusal to leave the club for anywhere else.

Barca were very interested in loaning or selling Braithwaite out this summer, and he’s gone to great lengths to reject all offers. The Catalans also offered Braithwaite the chance to leave for free but that was turned down too.

Braithwaite’s attitude regarding his future also appears to have riled up Barcelona as well. All of which has left Barca in a spot where they feel like they may need to completely rescind his contract unless the striker accepts an offer to leave.

At the end of the day, this is just another scenario where both sides are going to be left at the alter looking sort of foolish. Let’s hope this gets resolved amicably.