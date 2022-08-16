FC Barcelona leads in Golden Boy 2022 candidates - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has more candidates for the 2022 Golden Boy award than any other club, after all of Pedri Gónzalez, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Nico González (the latter recently loaned to Valencia for the new season, but on a renewed Barça contract until 2026) were named on the shortlist of the world's most talented players aged under 21.

Álex Collado loaned to Elche - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Elche CF have reached an agreement on the loan of Álex Collado to the latter until 30 June 2023. There is no purchase option included in the arrangement.

Clubs have wanted Umtiti on trial but neither player nor Barça accepted - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti is one of the issues Barcelona are trying to deal with. There are 15 days left in the transfer window and no offer has arrived for him despite some interest.

Sergi Roberto in line to come into Barcelona side vs. Real Sociedad - SPORT

Barcelona's disappointing debut in LaLiga against Rayo Vallecano is likely to lead to changes against Real Sociedad next weekend. One of the big problems is at right-back, where Ronald Araujo suffers when he has the ball. The player himself recognises it's a position he is still getting used to.

Chelsea will wait until deadline day for Barça midfielder De Jong - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong's club beyond the transfer window remains unknown. The midfielder wants to stay at FC Barcelona but the pressure on him to accept a departure grows all the time.

Manchester City will ask Barça for €100 million for Bernardo Silva - SPORT

Manchester City do not want to sell Bernardo Silva. The English club want to keep the midfielder on their squad despite his desire to join FC Barcelona.

Manchester United's movement to be able to sign Sergiño Dest - SPORT

Erik ten Hag's not got off to the best start at Manchester United. He has lost his first two games in charge and they are bottom of the Premier League.

Barcelona are ready to go to war with Braithwaite to force departure - SPORT

With Martin Braithwaite still at Barcelona, the club are beginning to realise there will be no negotiations about a possible exit and they are going to end up losing money due to the player and his agent's uncompromising posture.

Aubameyang does not want to leave Barça despite Chelsea interest - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems set to stay at Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez does not want him to go and the player is not too keen on a return to the Premier League despite Chelsea's generous offer.

Barcelona target Dortmund's Meunier as they chase a new right-back - SPORT

Barcelona want to complete their squad with the signing of a right-back, but first of all Sergiño Dest needs to leave and then the option to replace him needs to be affordable.

Barcelona to mount final offensive for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva - SPORT

After the draw with Rayo Vallecano and having been able to register all the new signings with the exception of Jules Kounde, Barcelona are clear that their business is not over yet. There are still two weeks left in the window and they expect there to be outs and and ins.

Jijantes: The list of right-backs Barcelona are eyeing this summer - SPORT

The transfer window has not closed for Barcelona, not in terms of incoming or outgoings. After making five signings, the club are still targeting more. Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva are wanted, while the Blaugrana also want a right-back.