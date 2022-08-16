Barcelona and Memphis’ lawyer meeting over club exit - report

Sport is reporting that Memphis Depay’s lawyer and Barcelona are meeting to work out the details over the Dutchman’s exit. The eventual departure of Depay has been something we’ve all expected since January really.

Memphis really wanted to leave the club as a free agent as to not put added stress on whatever club he joined. That seems to be the direction we’re headed as things come to an end.

If the two sides come to an agreement this week, we’re likely to see Memphis move to Juventus. His salary being partially or completely off the books may aid in registering Jules Koundé, though that remains to be seen.

Kounde is the only one of Barcelona’s new signings yet to be registered, but the hope is that the club can sort that out this week and he will be able to play at the weekend against Real Sociedad.