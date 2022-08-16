 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sergino Dest doesn’t want to leave Barca despite Xavi’s wishes - report

The defender did not make the squad for the Rayo game

By Josh Suttr
/ new
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sergino Dest reportedly has no intention of leaving Barcelona despite being left out of the squad completely for the team’s season opener against Rayo Vallecano.

Despite Barcelona having absolutely no depth at full-back, Xavi wants to see Dest exit stage left, but the USMNT man is determined to continue at the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

This doesn’t make that much sense, and unless Barca randomly signs some full-backs before the window closes, Dest staying makes sense for him. He’s talented enough to get some playing time just by being there.

Sergi Roberto is the only other right-back option at the club and it remains to be seen how feasible that is for all the competitions Barca are in.

Dest staying is probably going to happen, and Xavi can try all he wants, but he’s surely going to end up needing more than one right-back this season.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes