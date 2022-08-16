Sergino Dest doesn’t want to leave Barca despite Xavi’s wishes - report

Sergino Dest reportedly has no intention of leaving Barcelona despite being left out of the squad completely for the team’s season opener against Rayo Vallecano.

Despite Barcelona having absolutely no depth at full-back, Xavi wants to see Dest exit stage left, but the USMNT man is determined to continue at the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

This doesn’t make that much sense, and unless Barca randomly signs some full-backs before the window closes, Dest staying makes sense for him. He’s talented enough to get some playing time just by being there.

Sergi Roberto is the only other right-back option at the club and it remains to be seen how feasible that is for all the competitions Barca are in.

Dest staying is probably going to happen, and Xavi can try all he wants, but he’s surely going to end up needing more than one right-back this season.