Mika Marmol expected to leave Barcelona for Girona - report

Mika Marmol is another of Barcelona’s highly-rated youngsters who could be about to leave the club before the close of the transfer window.

The center-back has “several proposals” on the table and it’s thought he will move on to Girona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Marmol is wanted by Girona coach Michel and could sign a four-year deal with the Catalan club in a deal similar to the one Barca agreed with Oscar Mingueza.

Barcelona would therefore allow Marmol to leave on a free transfer but would retain the right to repurchase the player in the future and keep 50% of any future sale.

Las Palmas, Andorra and Hamburg have also been keen to sign the center-back, but it looks as though he favors a move to Girona.

Marmol has impressed while coming through the ranks at Barcelona and had been tipped to break into the first team but his future now looks to lie elsewhere.

The defender turned 21 at the start of July and has only one year remaining on his existing contract at the Camp Nou.

It’s previously been reported that Marmol is keen to leave as he wants to play regular football and thinks he has little chance of first-team minutes following the arrivals of Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde at Barcelona.