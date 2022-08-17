Dest’s days are numbered but Pjanic rides again at Barcelona

All good things to those who wait.

Sergio Busquets’ red card couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time for Miralem Pjanic.

With Nico Gonzalez being sent on his way for the season, the Bosnian will likely deputise for Busi in the next league game.

That’s some turnaround in fortunes for a player that has never hit the heights for the Catalans, however, Xavi has proven for the most part that he’s a good judge of a player and he hasn’t been backwards in coming forwards when singing Pjanic’s praises.

Whatever our reservations about the midfielder, perhaps we should reserve judgment for now and see what Xavi has in mind for him.

Clearly Pjanic has impressed during the pre-season, and given the way in which he was treated by the club before Xavi’s arrival, it’s to his immense credit that he returns after his loan spell with no hard feelings.

Though he may not be a stalwart in the middle of the park for Barca, Pjanic will be a solid option to call upon when needed and as long as he’s able to replicate what’s believed to be his current level of form.

Sergino Dest is unlikely to be afforded the same courtesy.

Xavi has made it crystal clear that the right-back isn’t part of his plans, but like one or two of his sidelined colleagues, all of the noises coming from his camp is that he wants to stay.

That’s as maybe, though the fact is that he just isn’t good enough.

It’s a shame because there are aspects to his game that, with refinement, could see him go on to be a success story.

There’s just too much work that needs doing to correct the basic errors that he continues to make week in and week out, and Xavi doesn’t have the time for such luxuries at present.

Whether Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo or A.N. Other right-back ends up in Dest’s stead, what it should scream to the player in six feet high letters is that even players whose natural position is elsewhere on the pitch are preferred.

It’s time to go.

With a World Cup just around the corner, Dest will surely soon come to the realisation that he needs to be playing every week in order to guarantee a seat on the plane.