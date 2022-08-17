FC Barcelona News: 17 August 2022; Memphis heading for Juve, Juan Foyth price revealed

Memphis Depay on his way out of Barcelona, Juventus awaits | Marca

Memphis Depay could seal a move to Juventus on Tuesday. The Dutchman will leave on a free transfer which could allow Jules Kounde to be registered.

Villarreal to refer to Foyth’s 42 million clause if Barça try to sign him | Sport

Villarreal have not yet received any approach for right-back Juan Foyth. However, the club do not want to sell the defender and will ask for 42 million euros.

FC Barcelona 1-2 Bayern Munich: Beaten in France | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Femeni were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the AMO’S French Cup. The Catalans will play either PSG and Manchester United in the third place play-off.

Official: Man City sign former Barcelona youngster Sergio Gomez | Sport

Manchester City have signed former Barcelona youngster Sergio Gomez on a four-year deal from Anderlecht. The deal is thought to be worth around 13 million euros.

Xavi adds voice to growing calls for time wasting solution | AS

Xavi is the latest high-profile name to ask for a stop clock to be introduced in professional football in a bid to cut out time-wasting. The coach spoke out after the draw with Rayo.

Van Basten: “Johan Cruyff would be ashamed at Barça’s behaviour” | AS

Marco van Basten has hit out at Barcelona’s behaviour in the transfer window and believes Johan Cruyff would be “ashamed” by the way the club have been acting.