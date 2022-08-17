Lewandowski: Barcelona have gone too long without titles

Robert Lewandowski has been talking about his move to Barcelona and is confident he can win titles at the Camp Nou.

The Poland international has been part of a big summer of spending at the Camp Nou as president Joan Laporta aims to get Barca back to the top.

Lewandowski says the Catalan giants have gone too long without picking up silverware and is confident the team won’t finish empty-handed this season.

“I think it’s been too long for Barcelona without winning titles, I’m sure we’re going to win them,” he said. “When I first learned that Barcelona were interested in bringing me to the club, I thought it was the perfect moment, for me and the club. “In the Bundesliga, it went well, it was a great experience for me, but I knew it was a step forward for my career to go to La Liga.” Source | Diario Sport

Barcelona started the season with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Rayo and head to Real Sociedad next. Lewandowski failed to score in his La Liga debut but will be hoping to open his account at Anoeta on Sunday.