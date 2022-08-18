PSG ‘working on’ €70m Bernardo Silva deal - report

Bernardo Silva keeps on making headlines with the latest update claiming Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the Manchester City midfielder.

The Times are reporting the Ligue 1 champions are ready to splash out €70 million to land the Portugal international from the Premier League champions.

PSG want to strengthen in a bid to land the Champions League for the first time and “are confident that Silva will move to Paris if a fee can be agreed.”

Reports earlier today claimed that Bernardo was thinking only about staying at City after accepting a move to Barcelona is now looking unlikely.

However, The Times reckon that PSG are serious contenders for Bernardo and “improved personal terms will not be a problem for the French champions.”

The midfielder is thought to have asked to leave Man City both last season and this summer but has not so far been able to find a way out of the club.

Pep Guardiola has pretty much said he won’t said in Bernardo’s way if he wants to leave, although it’s not clear if Bernardo is interested in heading to Ligue 1.