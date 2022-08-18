 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea offer Barcelona €27m for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Will the striker leave?

FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Premier League side Chelsea have reportedly offered Barcelona €27 million for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Rumors about Chelsea and Auba have been growing for a little while as the Blues need to strengthen their attack after losing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

It’s thought that Aubameyang is happy at Barcelona, despite the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, and Xavi has made it clear he wants the striker to stay.

However, Gerard Romero claims there’s an offer of €27m from Chelsea which is likely to interest Barcelona, particularly because the striker arrived on a free transfer and funds are needed to register Jules Kounde.

Barcelona also seem keen to sign two full-backs before the transfer window closes but are struggling to offload unwanted players.

Memphis Depay continues to be linked with Juventus move but a deal is still not done, while it’s not clear what will happen with Samuel Umtiti or Martin Braithwaite.

Aubameyang and Sergino Dest are two players that Barca may be able to sell for decent fees, although the duo may need some convincing to leave the Camp Nou.

