FC Barcelona News: 17 August 2022; Alexia nominated, latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Alexia, UEFA Women’s Player of the Year nominee | FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas has been nominated for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award. Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf from Wolfsburg are also in contention.

Aubameyang will only consider Chelsea if he has to leave Barcelona | Sport

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will only consider a move to Chelsea if he is to leave Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

Lewandowski: I’m sure that Barcelona will win titles | Marca

Robert Lewandowski says he is confident Barcelona will win titles this season and feels the club have gone too long without silverware.

Over 51,500 tickets sold for the Barcelona v Man City ALS charity match | FC Barcelona

Over 51,500 have been sold for next Wednesday’s charity match against Man City. Fundación Luzón will receive the proceeds from the game.

Bellerin emerging as Barcelona option due to Foyth & Meunier price tags | Sport

Hector Bellerin is emerging as a possible option for Barcelona as the club look unlikely to be able to afford to bring in either Juan Foyth or Thomas Meunier.

Barça winger Francisco Trincao reborn back in Portugal with Sporting | Sport

Francisco Trincao is shining back in Portugal with Sporting. He said, “I am starting to feel more and more confident with the coach’s idea. I am here to give my all for Sporting.”