Pep ‘certain’ Bernardo will play for City against Barcelona

The midfielder’s keeps on being linked with a move away

By Josh Suttr
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola makes the news just about every time he talks. The Manchester City manager has become the heartbeat of City to Barcelona transfer rumors and shutting them down. This time is no different.

The Barca legend shut down more Bernardo Silva to Barcelona rumors this week when discussing the charity match between the two clubs coming up next week.

“On Wednesday you will see him play! Of course, you will! And what is certain is that he will do it with us, with City.”

Guardiola | Source

We’re all looking forward to the matchup. The game benefits a great cause, and sees Manchester City and Pep come to the Camp Nou without a chance to knock us out of Europe. Win-win!

