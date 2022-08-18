Barcelona seriously considering Hector Bellerin move - report

Barcelona are reportedly seriously considering making an offer for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin. The Spanish full-back had a great year on loan in La Liga where Barcelona were able to see him up close and personal at Real Betis.

The move would require a transfer fee of some sort since there is a year left on the Spaniard’s contract in London. Despite Arsenal not really planning on Bellerin being apart of the long-term plans of Mikel Arteta, it doesn’t seem as if they’re all that eager to watch him leave for cheap.

Juan Foyth and Thomas Meunier are apparently still Barca’s still top targets but the Catalans see Bellerin as a viable Plan B, provided he can terminate his contract with Arsenal.

Bellerin’s preference would be to head back to Betis but Los Verdiblancos are also having problems registering players which makes a Camp Nou switch not entirely out of the question.