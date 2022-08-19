Barcelona set to make formal offer for Juan Foyth - report

Barcelona are reportedly ‘very close’ to agreeing personal terms with Villarreal defender Juan Foyth over a move to the Camp Nou.

The latest update comes from Gerard Romero who also reckons Villarreal are now looking for a replacement for the 24-year-old.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Foyth this week but it’s thought his price could prove problematic with Villarreal wanting around €42 million.

It’s also being reported by TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul that the two clubs will meet next week and Barca will make a “formal offer”. They won’t meet the asking price but will come up with “a figure that is close to it.”

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has insisted this week that Foyth is happy at the club but did admit there could be a few “unwanted exits” before the window closes at the end of August.

Barca will still have to offload players if they are to bring in more new signings in the next couple of weeks.

Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all being linked with exits currently which could pave the way for Barca to add a full-back or two to the squad.