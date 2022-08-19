Inigo Martinez ‘will sign’ for Barcelona on a free in 2023 - report

Barcelona reportedly saw a bid for Inigo Martinez rejected this summer by Athletic but will still land the center-back next year.

Diario Sport are reporting Athletic turned down an offer of €15 million plus €5m in variables from the Catalan giants.

Yet Martinez’s contract expires in 2023, and he apparently has no plans to renew, and will instead head to the Camp Nou.

Sport are so confident they reckon Inigo “will sign for Barcelona in 2023 unless there are unexpected changes.”

The center-back will be 32 by next summer but is apparently wanted by Xavi. He’s also a left-footer which will add some balance to the heart of the defense.

Barca brought in Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen this summer but there could be more changes to the backline in the next few transfer windows.

Samuel Umtiti is still expected to leave this summer, Gerard Pique is 35 coming to the end of his career, while Clement Lenglet is on loan at Spurs and and may move on permanently.