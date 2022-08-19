Great form at the Reale Arena - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's first away fixture of their Liga campaign takes them to Real Sociedad this Sunday at 10.00pm CEST. It's a place where they have no lost for six games (four wins and two draws), the best run the Catalans have ever had in San Sebastian.

When and where to watch Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After a 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano at Spotify Camp Nou, FC Barcelona go on the road for the first time in La Liga 2022/23 to visit Real Sociedad. It's a Sunday 10.00pm start local time and the global guide below shows what that means in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action from the Reale Arena.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang meets with Chelsea representatives over potential move - Football España

Barcelona appear to have reached the end of their economic leverage and are now having to generate sales in order to continue their recruitment. One of the names which has emerged as a potential source of income is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Atletico Madrid set against paying €40m fee to Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann - Football España

Everything seemed to be running smoothly at Atletico Madrid on Monday following their three-goal victory over Getafe, but the harmony has been rudely interrupted. The problem is Antoine Griezmann. The French forward has been featuring regularly throughout preseason and although he started on the bench against Getafe, looked razor-sharp when he came on.

Juventus pushing hard to get deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay over the line - Football España

Juventus are prepared to push hard to get their deal for Memphis Depay over the line as soon as possible according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal would see the Dutchman leave Barcelona on a free transfer and could be important regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s proposed transfer to Chelsea, too.

Barcelona consider challenging Real Betis for the signature of Hector Bellerin - Football España

Xavi Hernandez is keen to strengthen at right-back this summer and is considering several options following Barcelona’s failure in their move for Cesar Azpilicueta. Three such names, as per Diario Sport, are Juan Foyth, Thomas Meunier and Hector Bellerin.

Barcelona consider move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier - Football España

Barcelona are determined to land a new right-back this summer transfer window even though they’ve missed out on Cesar Azpilicueta. Two players they’re currently eyeing up, according to Mundo Deportivo, are Juan Foyth and Thomas Meunier.

Barcelona consider Martin Zubimendi to be the ideal successor to Sergio Busquets - Football España

Martin Zubimendi is one of the most promising footballers in the Spanish game and the 23-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona by Mundo Deportivo.

Achraf Hakimi and Malo Gusto in FC Barcelona's radar for a right back - SPORT

Barça are looking for a right-back and the options continue to accumulate. One of the names that has appeared in the last few hours is Achraf Hakimi, 23 years, and an old LaLiga acquaintance. According to El Chringuito, the former Madrid player is Barça's target to reinforce the defence.

Iñigo Martínez resigned himself to join Barça only in 2023 - SPORT

The possible signing of Iñigo Martínez by Barça has been postponed. They made an offer to Athletic of 15 million euros, plus another 5 million in bonuses, but it was rejected by the Bilbao club and the file has been closed until next January.

Guardiola: "On the 24th, Bernardo will play for City for sure" - SPORT

Pep Guardiola has calmed down talks that Bernardo Silva will soon sign for FC Barcelona in a conversation with Juan Carlos Unzué on the programme El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio.

Miralem Pjanic may become the key to the release of Memphis Depay from FC Barcelona - SPORT

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, to facilitate the Memphis deal, Juventus could waive some bonuses that remain to be paid by FC Barcelona from the Pjanic-Arthur deal, based to the number of appearances of the Bosnian.

Chelsea don't want to pay 30 million euros for Aubameyang - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the new centre of attention in FC Barcelona's outgoings. The arrival of Lewandowski has pushed him down the pecking order. Though Xavi Hernandez prefers to have him in the squad, the interest from clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea could convince Barça to cash in on the Gabonese.

Manchester City have assured Bernardo Silva that his price tag will be lowered, Barça will have to wait - SPORT

FC Barcelona's latest hot prospect is Bernardo Silva, the talented Portuguese player from Manchester City. The sky blues(Ferran Soriano is their CEO) are resolute: this year they will not lower his price. Either 100 million euros or no deal.