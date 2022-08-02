FC Barcelona official announcement - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Socios.com for 100 million euros to accelerate the club’s audiovisual, blockchain, NFT and Web.3 strategy.

Kounde: 'I waited for Barça as that is where I want to be' - FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde is now officially a Barça player and the Frenchman was presented to the world on Monday at an event which took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The new blaugrana defender was accompanied by president Joan Laporta and the director of football, Mateu Alemany as Kounde donned the Barça shirt for the first time in public.

Jules Kounde in blaugrana! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's new signing appears at the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday morning wearing his new strip

Tickets available for Robert Lewandowski's presentation at the Spotify Camp Nou on 5 August - FC Barcelona

The USA tour is complete and Robert Lewandowski moves on to the next chapter in his Barça career, no less than his public presentation at the Spotify Camp Nou on Friday 5 August. The schedule is now defined - the event is to start at 11am CEST in the Stadium, with doors opening to the public from 9.30am CEST.

“Koundé's agent has been calling me every day or every other day for two months,” says Mateu Alemany - SPORT

Mateu Alemany, FC Barcelona's director of football, revealed the ins and outs of the negotiations for the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé during the presentation press conference. He explained that during the talks with the player's agent, Jonathan Kebe, the club was aware that his first choice was clearly to join FC Barcelona.

Celta Vigo join in at the last minute in the bid for Martin Braithwaite - SPORT

Celta Vigo have now joined the list of clubs interested in Barça striker Martin Braithwaite. All the interest sparked by the player will satisfy Xavi Hernandez, who wanted the cases of the discarded quintet to be solved both amicably and as soon as possible. The departure of the Danish striker is likely to be settled soon, albeit to Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr and Al Shabab bid for Martin Braithwaite, whose future is seemingly headed to Saudi Arabia - SPORT

As reported earlier in SPORT, Martin Braithwaite is very close to terminating the contract that binds him to FC Barcelona until June 30, 2024, to accept an offer with a hefty paycheck that would lead him to play in Saudi Arabia.

The figures of the Jules Koundé transfer deal between FC Barcelona and Sevilla - SPORT

FC Barcelona presented Jules Koundé this morning, their fifth signing of the season and a player that Xavi Hernández had insisted for. Negotiations with Sevilla went by fairly quickly but the final transfer figures confirm that the operation was a major one.

Before going for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, FC Barcelona need to speed up the departures of its discarded players - SPORT

This transfer window has been brilliant for FC Barcelona. Despite the uncertainty that clouded the club just weeks ago, now even with a whole month left in the transfer window almost all of Xavi's requests have been fulfilled. Kessié, Christensen, Raphinha, Lewandowski and Koundé are all world-class players and bring quality to the squad. But there remains much to be done.