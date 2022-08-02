Robert Lewandowski visits Bayern Munich training center for final farewell

Barcelona players were given a couple of days off after they returned from the trip to the United States, and Robert Lewandowski used his short holiday to make one final stop at his former stomping grounds.

Lewandowski went to Germany to visit Säbener Straße, Bayern Munich’s training facility, and say a proper farewell to his old teammates, Bayern executives and the rest of the club’s personnel.

The Pole then gave a short interview to the press outside before he left, and says it was a bittersweet experience to be officially done with the club where he spent eight seasons of his career.

Lewandowski also made sure to point out there are no hard feelings on his part over the ugly way in which his exit happened, and remains grateful for his time in Munich.

“It was sad. I’ll always be grateful for what I’ve won and experienced here. I thanked everyone for what they did for me and gave them gifts. It was an emotional and difficult moment for me. “The fans have always been very important to me. I would like to thank them for their support and everything we have experienced together. Bayern fans will remain in my heart forever — I will never forget that. “Everything is okay. I met everyone and thanked them for everything. I will never forget what I experienced here. The past few weeks were difficult for everyone but I’ll never forget what I had here and I thank the fans for their support.” Robert Lewandowski | Source: Bavarian Football Works

Lewandowski will return to Catalonia where he’ll rejoin training with his teammates to get ready for the official start of the next chapter of his career as a Blaugrana.