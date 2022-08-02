Chelsea monitoring Frenkie De Jong situation - report

The Frenkie ||De Jong saga continues. Reports have been contradictory as to what will happen next, with all scenarios heavily speculated.

The latest info is that Chelsea FC could gazump Manchester United for his signing. This had already been reported from sources in Barcelona, but now, respected British journalists are also reporting on the story.

They say that Chelsea’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, is a “keen admirer” of the Dutch international and sees him as the successor of the highly successful N’Golo Kante-Jorginho partnership.

Manchester United, of course, have long been linked with a swoop for De Jong. But the report states that it’s now “painfully clear to all parties” that if De Jong truly wanted to go to United, he would have done so already by now.

However, Chelsea reportedly feel that De Jong might be convinced to leave the Camp Nou if they came calling as they have UEFA Champions League football to offer, something United does not.

Another factor: FC Barcelona’s interest in César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Chelsea feel they can get a good price by using them as makeweights in a potential deal.

Still, it is not expected that Chelsea will make a move very soon. Chelsea have other priorities at the moment; still, it is something to watch.