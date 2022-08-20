The lowdown on Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

Real Sociedad provide the opposition on Barça's first road trip of the 2022/23 season. Here's the lowdown on the team that the Catalans will be facing in a Sunday 10pm CEST kick-off.

Another evening workout at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

The team were back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper at 7pm CEST to continue their preparations for this Sunday's game away to Real Sociedad.

FC Barcelona v Elche on Saturday 17 September - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's game at home to Elche, the sixth of the league campaign, has been confirmed for Saturday 17 September. The match will start at 4.15pm CEST at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona open Chelsea talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Football España

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for crunch talks with Barcelona as links to Premier League giants Chelsea grow. The Gabonese international joined the Catalans on a free transfer in January following his departure from Arsenal.

Hector Bellerin sets out Barcelona transfer demands - Football España

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is prepared to accept a wage cut to join Barcelona this month. The Spanish international has confirmed his intention to move on from the Emirates Stadium this summer with less than 12 months left on his Gunners contract.

Riqui Puig criticises Barcelona for exit tactics - Football España

Barcelona and Riqui Puig finally separated their paths this summer after nine years together. What seemed like a fairytale initially gradually turned sour and by the end of his time there, things had turned toxic.

Jules Kounde unlikely to be registered for Real Sociedad match - Football España

Barcelona have traditionally had a tough time when travelling to Donostia-San Sebastian and they will have to face Real Sociedad without two key players. Sergio Busquets’ absence was expected after he was sent off late on against Rayo Vallecano, meaning he will be suspended.

Barcelona close to agreeing personal terms with Villarreal's Juan Foyth - Football España

Barcelona suffered their first major setback of the transfer window when they missed out Cesar Azpilicueta, leaving them short of a right-back. It appears the name they have settled on is Juan Foyth.

Alonso could be used as makeweight in the Aubameyang transfer - SPORT

Things are heating up regarding Marcos Alonso's move to Barcelona Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's to Chelsea. With just over 10 days to run in the transfer window, both clubs are looking for the right formula to get the deals over the line.

Nice express an interest in Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic - SPORT

With just under two weeks to run in the transfer market, Barcelona have a lot of operations open. The exits of Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two. The Dutchman is close to Juventus and Chelsea are keen on Aubameyang.