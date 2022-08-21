Final session before the trip to San Sebastián - FC Barcelona

All set. On Saturday Barça carried out their final training session before they leave for San Sebastián in the Basque Country where on Sunday they will take on Real Sociedad.

Barça working against the clock to have Kounde registered for Anoeta - SPORT

Barcelona are doing all they can so that Xavi Hernandez will have Jules Kounde available for Sunday's game at Anoeta against Real Sociedad. Barça have given the green light for Memphis Depay to join Juventus and the Dutch striker is finalising an agreement with the Italian side.

Chelsea will step up De Jong interest after finalising Aubameyang deal - SPORT

Chelsea want to shop in Barcelona. The London club are in the final stages of a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although there is no agreement between the clubs yet and talks have been parked until next week.

Barcelona defender Umtiti set to join Italian side Lecce on loan - SPORT

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to join Italian side Lecce on loan, as first revealed by the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Umtiti will travel to Italy next week for a medical and to join his new side, with Barça set to cover the entirety of his salary.

Xavi makes it clear that he does not trust Dest and Barça are still looking for a first-choice right-back - SPORT

Barça coach Xavi Hernández commented on the right-back situation and made it clear that they are going to try to strengthen their squad.

Xavi does not rule out Aubameyang's departure from Barça - SPORT

Barça coach Xavi Hernández acknowledged that Aubameyang could leave in the coming days.

New right-back candidate for Barça: Rennes captain Hamari Traoré - SPORT

FC Barcelona are still scouting the market to reinforce the right-back position before the end of the summer. Juan Foyth, Thomas Meunier, Héctor Bellerín and Vanderson are some of the names linked with the Blaugrana recently. Foot Mercato have added a new name to the list: Hamari Traoré.

Martin Braithwaite asks to stay at Barça if Memphis Depay and Aubameyang leave! - SPORT

There could be a drastic turn of events in Martin Braithwaite's case. The out-of-favour striker could find his way into the squad with the potential moves of Memphis to Juventus and Aubameyang to Chelsea. With Lewandowski the only other recognised 9 in the squad, the Dane believes he deserves a chance to fight for his place.

Manchester United rule out Frenkie de Jong for good - SPORT

Case closed. With Casemiro swapping Real Madrid for Manchester United, the Red Devils have moved on from Frenkie de Jong, according to The Athletic. The Dutch midfielder was the desired signing by Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, but the player's refusal has forced the English club to look for other alternatives in the market.

Memphis Depay is on the verge of Barça exit with Juve likely to announce the signing today - SPORT

Memphis' Barça exit is almost a done deal. The player's lawyers are ready to activate the striker's termination to leave Barça and Juventus have prepared for Memphis to make an express trip and join training immediately.