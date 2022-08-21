The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Basque Country for a big La Liga game against Real Sociedad, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 16. Miralem Pjanic, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 22. Raphinha

The headline news is that there is still no Jules Kounde for Barcelona as he has still not been registered after his move from Sevilla. Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both included despite continuing speculation that both players are close to leaving. Sergino Dest is left out once again and there’s no Sergio Busquets due to suspension.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Eric, Balde; De Jong, Pjanic, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé

The match kicks off at 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!