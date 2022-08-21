WELCOME TO THE REALE STADIUM!!! The Cauldron of Anoeta in the Basque Country is the site of a huge La Liga clash between Real Sociedad and Barcelona, who come into this one in desperate need of a win after last week’s draw in the league opener. The Blaugrana have to play better but will have a very tough job against a brutal La Real side, and this will be a very intense 90-minute battle. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: Jose Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), Premier Sports 1, ITV 4 (UK), MTV (India), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar La Liga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Player, ITV Hub (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!