Villarreal chief sends strong message to Barcelona about Juan Foyth

Villarreal vice-president José Manuel Llaneza has played down talk that right-back Juan Foyth could be heading to Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

There’s been plenty of speculation that Barca will move for Foyth after missing out on Cesar Azpilicueta, but Llanez is not expecting a transfer to happen.

“We don’t have to prepare ourselves, La Liga are prepared to accept the release clause but we are not in the business of selling any player, least of all Juan,” he said.

Llaneza was then asked if Villarreal would be willing do everything in their power to keep hold of Foyth and seemed pretty confident the defender does not want to move.

“There has been no need to do anything. It is a case similar to Lo Celso, he wants to play for Villarreal, he wants to be here,” he added. “Naturally, if an offer came from a big club, then I would have to study it, but I have just spoken with the representatives now and there is no issue that indicates that this could happen.” Source | DAZN

Barcelona may want Foyth but still need to find a way to register Jules Kounde before they bring in any other players.

Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both being linked with exits, which should be enough to register Kounde, but are still both in Xavi’s squad for the game at Real Sociedad.