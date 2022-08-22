Real Sociedad 1-4 FC Barcelona: It's all starting to click! - FC Barcelona

There were scary moments for the first hour. And that was despite taking the lead after just 44 seconds. But it all came good in the end, and FC Barcelona ended up earning their first victory of the 2022/23 league season at a canter.

Robert Lewandowski scores first goal of the season - FC Barcelona

Barça's first goalscorer of 2022/23 is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker needed just 44 seconds to break the deadlock at the Reale Arena with a professionally executed finish that Àlex Remiro had no hope of saving.

Xavi: 'I'm just so happy for the players' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach, birthday boy Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Dembélé react to the great win at Real Sociedad

Birthday boy Lewandowski dedicates first Barça goals to late father - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski had a big smile on his face as he spoke to the media after opening his account for Barcelona in Sunday's 4-1 win at Real Sociedad.

Chelsea exploring Aubameyang alternatives as they struggle to agree a fee with Barça - SPORT

Chelsea are exploring alternative options to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, including Alvaro Morata, after growing frustrated with their attempts to strike a deal with Barcelona.

Villarreal say they will not negotiate Foyth transfer to Barcelona - SPORT

Juan Foyth started for Villarreal as they beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Sunday at the Metropolitano and it will be difficult to prise him away this summer.

Tuchel cools Chelsea's interest in signing Barça midfielder De Jong - SPORT

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel appeared to play down the club's interest in Frenkie de Jong after Sunday's 3-0 loss to Leeds United. Along with Manchester United, Chelsea are one of the two clubs to have held talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for the Dutch midfielder.

Manchester United prepare last ditch Frenkie de Jong move - Football España

Manchester United are readying a final transfer move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this week. United have been involved in a long running transfer battle to potentially sign the Dutch international since the start of the transfer window.