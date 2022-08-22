 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Fati and Lewandowski put on a Barcelona show

Celebrating the start of something special

By Josh Suttr
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat about the exhilarating Barcelona performance from the weekend. Xavi’s men put on a second-half spectacle that saw Ansu Fati and Robert Lewandowski shine in an impressive 4-1 away win at Real Sociedad. Is this the start of something special?

(I said Bernardo Silva instead of David Silva at the beginning, what can I say? I’ve got Silvas on the mind.)

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

