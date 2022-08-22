Podcast: Fati and Lewandowski put on a Barcelona show

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat about the exhilarating Barcelona performance from the weekend. Xavi’s men put on a second-half spectacle that saw Ansu Fati and Robert Lewandowski shine in an impressive 4-1 away win at Real Sociedad. Is this the start of something special?

(I said Bernardo Silva instead of David Silva at the beginning, what can I say? I’ve got Silvas on the mind.)

