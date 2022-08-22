Barcelona offering Sergino Dest as an appetizer in transfer deals - report

Barcelona really, really want Sergino Dest to leave the club before the window ends next week. In case you haven’t gotten the hint with report after report of the club’s efforts, we now have a report from Sport that despite Dest and his agents insisting they won’t sign off on a deal and want to wait for a chance, that Barca are still pushing.

The club is offering Dest as a part of other deals for a full back they’re attempting to sign. Barca are willing to include Dest in offers for both Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier and Villarreal’s Juan Foyth. The problem is Villarreal aren’t interested and Dortmund may be keen but then again don’t want to lose Meunier now.

That leaves us all in quite the pickle now doesn’t it? It feels like he’s going to stay and will just eventually make a matchday squad because they literally have nobody else to throw in there.