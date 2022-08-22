Barcelona close to agreeing €27m Aubameyang deal with Chelsea - report

Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The latest update comes from Relevo who reckon that a transfer for €22 million plus €5m in variables could be about to go ahead.

An Aubameyang deal has been rumored for a little while but could be set to accelerate after a weekend of mixed fortunes for the two clubs.

Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by Leeds United in a performance that highlighted the club’s need for a new striker after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Meanwhile, Barcelona ran out 4-1 winners over Real Sociedad in a match where Aubameyang did not even make it off the bench.

Yet Barcelona were also without Jules Kounde, who still hasn’t been registered, and departures are needed to make that happen.

Xavi admitted after the game he was pretty annoyed not to have Kounde available and will certainly be hoping he can play next time out in La Liga against Real Valladolid.