Pablo Torre could return to Racing Santander on loan - report

FC Barcelona are said to be seriously considering sending Pablo Torre back to Racing Santander, on loan that is, and such a move could happen this week, according to the latest news.

The 19-year-old caught the eye of the Catalans after completing a great season for Racing during the last term. The original expectation would be that he would continue to develop at Barcelona Atlètic, with some chances in the first team. He had some minutes during the blaugrana’s tour of the United States.

However, it seems that Torre wanted to play more regularly in a higher tier than Barcelona’s B team, which plays in the Primera Federación - Group 2, in the third tier of Spanish football.

Racing play in the Segunda División, which is in the second tier of Spain’s football system.

A loan back to his old club would allow him to continue growing at a club he has already succeeded at. He would also continue facing opposition more in keeping with his skill level.

However, he would not have as much time to adapt to Barcelona’s tactics and environment directly, which is apparently what was originally planned for this season.