Ansu Fati getting close to 100% fitness, ready to start matches - report

Ansu Fati was electric off the bench in FC Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, assisting two goals and scoring a third to help the blaugrana pull away from La Real.

That surely had fans wondering... can Fati start more matches from now on?

And the answer seems to be... yes!

The young attacker has dealt with multiple injury problems over the past few years that have kept him away from being on the pitch often.

However, according to a new report, the club feels that Fati is getting close to 100% fitness. They are happy with his physical state and consider him ready to start games.

Still, they want to be prudent with Fati. So often he has come back and started to get used to playing at the top level again, only to be sidelined with a relapsed or some injury or another.