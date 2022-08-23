Post-win recovery - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona got straight back to work the day after a fine victory at the home of Real Sociedad in the first away fixture of the 2022/23 league season. Xavi Hernández had his men out on Monday evening on the Tito Vilanova field at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for the usual post-game recovery session.

Ansu Fati makes an impact at the Reale Arena - FC Barcelona

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. In San Sebastián against Real Sociedad with the game poised at 1-1 and with the txuri urdin having the upper hand, Ansu Fati entered the fray and turned the game on its head.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Manchester City - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Manchester City are playing each other in a midweek friendly that's being promoted by Juan Carlos Unzué to raise funds for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Juventus chief Nedved confirms interest in Barcelona's Memphis Depay - SPORT

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has confirmed the Italian club's interest in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this month.

Barça have taken decision internally to sell Aubameyang this month - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be sold by Barcelona. The internal debate over the forward's future is over and the coaching staff have agreed to activate the operation. The decisions is made. Aubameyang will leave this month, although it may be a few more days until any deal is completed.

Barcelona worried about Griezmann transfer situation with Atletico - SPORT

Antoine Griezmann has been a substitute in each of Atletico Madrid's first two LaLiga games. The Frenchman played for 30 minutes against Villarreal at the weekend and 30 minutes in the first match of the campaign at Getafe, when he scored.

Barcelona ask Bellerin to wait for them until the end of the window - SPORT

Barcelona have a lot of work to do in the final days of the transfer window and one of the tasks they are working on is improving the right-back position.

Barça offering Dest as makeweight in deals to sign another right-back - SPORT

Sergiño Dest has to leave Barcelona before the end of the transfer window but so far neither the player nor his agents have looked for a way out as the player wants to stay and wait for a chance.

Barcelona defender Umtiti expected to travel to Lecce on Tuesday - SPORT

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is set to travel to Lecce on Tuesday to finalise his loan move to the Italian side. Barça will not free up any salary space with the departure of Umtiti but they will receive compensation for each game he plays for the Serie A team.

Pablo Torre set for Racing Santander loan return - Football España

Rising Barcelona star Pablo Torre is expected to return to Racing Santander on a loan deal this month. Highly rated Spanish U19 international Torre completed a move from Santander to Catalonia back in March after impressing with his boyhood club.