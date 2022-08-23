Barcelona make contact with Celta for Javi Galan - report

Barcelona could move for Celta Vigo defender Javi Galán instead of Marcos Alonso to reinforce the left side of their defense this summer.

A move for Alonso has been rumored for a while but has yet to materialize, with Barca needing to offload players first.

Diario AS reckon that Barcelona are now thinking about Galan because he’d cost less in terms of wages than the Chelsea defender.

The only problem is likely to be the transfer fee. Galan has a release clause of €18m but it’s thought Barca only want to spend about €10m on a new full-back.

Alonso hasn’t been ruled out quite yet but it seems Barca want to have a couple of options and will go with the most feasible one if funds are made available and there is room in the squad.

Barca are still struggling to offload players with Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Samuel Umtiti still at the club despite speculation all three willl leave.

Sergino Dest and Martin Braithwaite are also still at Barcelona even though Xavi has made it crystal clear that the duo are not in his plans for the 2022-23 season.