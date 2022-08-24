FC Barcelona 6-0 Montpellier: Magnificent presentation! - FC Barcelona

The party atmosphere in the build-up continued into the game as the Barça women put six goals past their French guests. Three in the first half and three in the second equated to an emphatic win to delight the packed Estadi Johann Cruyff.

Together for a noble cause - FC Barcelona

Juan Carlos Unzué, Xavi Hernández, Robert Lewandowski and Sergi Roberto met up on Monday at the Ciutat Esportiva, 48 hours ahead of the charity match at Camp Nou

Lewandowski and Haaland meet again - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland will meet again this Wednesday, this time with the Pole in a Barça shirt and the Norwegian in a Manchester City shirt as the the two clubs meeting in a fund raising game at Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday in support of former blaugrana Juan Carlos Unzué and the battle against ALS.

Pep Guardiola vs Xavi Hernández: The master against his pupil - SPORT

"Xavi doesn't have to be my heir or anyone else's heir. He has to be himself". These were Pep Guardiola's words about Xavi Hernández nine months ago, shortly after he was appointed as Barça's coach. Comparisons between the two were inevitable, due to their similar style and understanding of football.

Chelsea up their bid to 20 million euros for Barça striker Aubameyang - SPORT

Chelsea have made a final offer to FC Barcelona for Aubameyang. The English club is now offering 20 million euros upfront for the striker and have taken the variables out of the proposal.

FC Barcelona offer Dest-Meunier swap deal to Borussia Dortmund - SPORT

FC Barcelona's sporting management is hard at work to satisfy all of Xavi's requests. They have been looking for a right-back throughout the window, running into issues with each of their targets.

Memphis Depay's departure from FC Barcelona to Juventus hits a roadblock - SPORT

Memphis Depay's departure to Juventus looked certain, but in the last few hours negotiations have gone awry and now it seems as if the Dutchman will not end up at the 'vecchia signora'.

Marcos Alonso will not be a part of the Aubameyang deal between Chelsea and Barça - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is soon heading to Chelsea. Barça's coaching staff have accepted his departure and negotiations between Barça and Chelsea are in the final stages. Marcos Alonso, however, will not be included in the deal to reduce the transfer price.

"I don't rule out Foyth leaving," says Villarreal coach Unai Emery - SPORT

Villarreal are beginning to have doubts about the continuity of Juan Foyth. Coach Unai Emery, however, is optimistic about the player's future, as he explained in an interview on 'El Larguero' on 'Cadena SER'.