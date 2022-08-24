WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for a very special game tonight as Barcelona welcome Manchester City for a charity match to raise funds for ALS research. The friendly is organized by former Barça player and coach Juan Carlos Unzué, who was diagnosed with the disease years ago and has enlisted the help of club legends Xavi Hernández and Pep Guardiola for a high-profile friendly at the largest stadium in Europe.

All the ticket proceeds will go to ALS research, and we’ll also be treated to a fun match between two of the world’s best teams. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 ALS Charity Match

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

HOW TO WATCH BARCELONA VS MANCHESTER CITY CHARITY MATCH

How to watch on TV: TV3, Barça TV (Spain), others

How to watch online: BarçaTV+, CITY+ (worldwide), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!