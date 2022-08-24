Barcelona release third kit for 2022-23 season

Barcelona have unveiled their new third kit for the 2022-23 season which will be worn for the first time in tonight’s charity friendly against Manchester City at the Camp Nou.

As we’ve previously seen in some of the leaks it’s a light grey shirt with the Cross of Sant Jordi running across the center of the jersey.

Introducing our new third kit... pic.twitter.com/rtcIY7xNPp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 24, 2022

Barca say that unlike last season the third strip “will not be exclusive to European competitions” but “will be alternated with the first and second kits.”

The club also admits the design “represents a major departure from the traditional style of Barça strips” and explain the inspiration for the shirt is because this year “marks the 30th anniversary of the awarding of the said Cross by the Government of Catalonia to FC Barcelona.”

Barcelona have dropped their third kit for the season pic.twitter.com/8cwFy7kyX7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2022

The kit is finished off with matching light grey shorts. The socks are in the same color with a narrow blaugrana band running across the middle.

Más detalles de la camiseta que la tonalidad gris @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/SS0BMW5uOC — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 24, 2022

And now it’s over to you to tell us what you think about the new kit! Love it? Hate it? Total meh? Share your thoughts in the comments below!