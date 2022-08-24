The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Manchester City to the Spotify Camp Nou for a very special charity match to raise funds for ALS research, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 27 players for Wednesday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Koundé, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 16. Miralem Pjanic, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 14. Memphis Depay, 17. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 22. Raphinha, 27. Ez Abde

A friendly after the competitive start of the season is a little odd, but it’s a good opportunity for Xavi to rotate his squad and take a look at different players and lineups. The coach will get to give Jules Koundé several important minutes as the French center-back waits for his registration, hopefully to get him ready for his official debut at the weekend. Sergiño Dest is back in the squad despite not being in Xavi’s plans, but both Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite are left out as they near an exit from the club.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Koundé, Piqué, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati

The match kicks off at 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!