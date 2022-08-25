Pep Guardiola: It’s true that Bernardo Silva really likes Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Bernardo Silva really does like Barcelona amid continued speculation about the midfielder’s future.

Bernardo played at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night at Man City faced Barcelona in an fundraising friendly that ended 3-3.

Guardiola spoke about his midfielder after the game, with comments that really won’t stop the rumors about his future.

“We want Bernardo Silva with us but I don’t want anyone to be unhappy here. The first thing would be for the two clubs to come to an agreement - then of course, I want him in my team,” he said. “It’s true that Bernardo Silva really likes FC Barcelona.”

Xavi was also at it too. The Barcelona coach made it clear he is a big fan of the Portugal interational.

“I love Bernardo as a player,” he said. “He understands everything and has an amazing ability to make decisions. He’s a very important player for Pep and he makes the difference on the pitch.”

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano had earlier spoken about Bernardo and seemingly ruled out an exit. He told TV3, “There are no discussions or talks for Bernardo Silva. There’s no Bernardo case. Manchester City market can be considered closed, it’s over.”